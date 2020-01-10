



The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has berated the Southwest Governors for the establishment of Amotekun.





On Thursday January 9, the Western Nigeria Security Network known as Amotekun commenced operations in Yorubaland.





The NYCN, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, stated that Amotekun is “OPC military wing in disguise”.





They argued that the move was a threat to national peace and security.

The body stressed that the new security outfit is in the same league with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.





“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow this unconstitutionality to prevail. The Southwest Governors must desist from backing nefarious groups such as this one.





“Amotekun is a threat to peace and national security, and an attempt to jeopardize Nigeria’s sovereignty.





“The Amotekun group is not different from Boko Haram and the IPOB Movement in their formative stages. The Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army and DSS should not take this lightly with the Governors”.





“NYCN calls on the National Security Adviser to promptly take steps that will avert the looming threat to our national security deliberately created by Governors of Southwest, OPC and others.”