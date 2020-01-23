The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday declared that the establishment of Operation Amotekun by Southwest governors was a vote of no confidence on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency.PDP said Buhari cannot guarantee national security and unity, hence the creation of Amotekun and other similar security outfits across the country.The opposition party’s NWC stated this following a wide consultation and was contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.According to the statement: “Following a wide consultation and after an extensive meeting on the security situation in the country today, states that Amotekun and such other security apparatus in various parts of the country are direct vote of no confidence on the Buhari Presidency’s handling of security in the country.“The party says the failure to take a decisive step to stem the escalated wave of killings by insurgents; the refusal to rejig the security high command and a lack of commitment to track down and prosecute even confessed perpetrators of mindless killings are all pointers that the Buhari-led APC administration cannot guarantee the security of lives and property in our nation.”