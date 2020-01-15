



Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says “Amotekun”, the regional security outfit in the south-west, has come to stay.





Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, had described the outfit as illegal, saying security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.





But at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Soyinka expressed shock that the federal government could take such a position.





“Our responsibility as a citizen is to take actions against events, phenomenon which militate against our existence, security, productivity and dignity as human beings,” he said.









“I prefer to believe that the government itself has not spoken. I refuse to believe that any serious government will raise any objection to this kind of initiative. Amotekun has come to stay.





“Amotekun is only a part of the story. It should not be the only solution to insecurity. We should move from Amotekun to Awosikun. In other words, we should start thinking in terms of how to feed our own people.”





The scholar had earlier described the scheme as an unexpected New Year present.



