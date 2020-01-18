



Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has dared the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to arrest the Yoruba leaders promoting the establishment of the new security outfit, Amotekun in the South West.





Fani-Kayode said this while reacting to the call made by the National President General of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo to arrest the Yoruba leaders endorsing Amotekun.





Bodejo said FG should not just stop at banning the outfit but should arrest those involved in making decisions for its creation with immediate effect.





He said: “If you say you set up Amotekun to protect your region, what about the Northern Nigeria, what about the Southeast and the South-South and other places that don’t have that kind of thing. Nigeria is one; everything is one, unless they want to divide the country.

“I know some of their leaders have good hearts, but others have evil hearts, and those are the ones coming up with this agenda that the Fulani can’t do this and the Fulani can’t do that; all these things are happening because of Fulani; they are just against the Fulani.





“I support 100 percent the federal government banning it; and the leaders should be arrested. It is a deliberate plot against the Fulani.”





Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page, on Saturday, said the Youruba leaders were ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of thier loved ones, children and for the future generations of their people.





He wrote: “Arrest Yoruba leaders who support Amotekun”- Miyetti Allah.





“Go ahead, arrest us and ignite a fire. Do your worst and make heroes and martyrs out of us. We are ready to sacrifice ALL for the freedom of our loved ones & children & for the future generations of our people.





“The struggle for secession in 1967, the Nzeogwu coup of Jan. 15th 1966 and the Orkar coup of April 22 1990, which all aimed at breaking the Islamic North’s political stranglehold coupled with the centrifugal ethnic nationalism of today, have all been abundantly vindicated.





“There is no realistic prospect of working, in equal partnership, with the Islamic North towards any shared enlightened vision of the future. It is time for us to go our separate ways.





“In as much as the control of one’s own destiny is the pre-condition for progress, a conflict with the Islamic North is inevitable if the South truly desires to successfully reform itself.”





Recall that Governors in the South West region had established and inaugurated the security outfit to curb the menace of herdsmen attacks in their region.





However, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had said the security outfit is illegal.