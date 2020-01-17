Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, has supported the establishment of Operation Amotekun by Southwest governors.Recall that governors from Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States had last week Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital launched the security outfit.The governors had said Amotekun was set up to curb security challenges in the Southwest.But the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Wednesday said that Operation Amotekun outfit launched last week by the Southwest governors is illegal.He said “the setting up of the paramilitary organization called “Amotekun” is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Airforce, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria.it added.Reacting, the cleric on his Twitter page said although he supports Amotekun, he hopes the South West governors will not turn it into a political tool.”The people of the South-west in Nigeria have a right to float their security outfit.”The AGF is not a law court. I’m in support of Amotekun, anything to ensure the safety of lives/properties is appropriate. I’m only praying the Governors don’t turn it into a political tool just like BH started.”