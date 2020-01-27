



A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted bail at N10million to a former member of the Senate, Shehu Sani after he was arraigned on a two-count charge of bribery brought against him by the Economic and Finanacial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Justice Inyang Ekwo, who granted the bail application by Sani, said he must produce a surety who will sign bond of the same amount and who must own a landed property worth N10 within Abuja.





Justice Ekwo ordered Sani to deposit his international passport and must only travel outside the country with the permission of the court.





The judge, who granted accelerated hearing in the case, adjourned till February 24, 25 and 26 for trial.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC’s custody until he meets the bail conditions.





Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, pleaded not guilty when the counts were read to him.





According to the charges, Sani allegedly collected $15,000 from a busniessman, Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, promising to give the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, in other to influence some pending cases in court.





He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Mr Dauda to bribe the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.





Details shortly.