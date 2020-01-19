The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday inaugurated erosion control project at Ibiaku and Nduetong Oku communities in Uruan and Uyo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Akwa Ibom.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the N1. 69 billion project was initiated in 2018.Speaking at the inauguration, Akpabio said that it was one of the 18 ecological intervention projects approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the first quarter of 2018.He commended the president for intervening in the area, noting that the project would stabilise the socio economic wellbeing in the two communities.“I have no doubt in my mind that this Federal Government intervention will bring a huge relief to this communities which have for a long time been stressed by this ecological challenge.“The current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown commitment to tackling environmental problems in rural areas across the country,’’ he said.The minister called on Akwa Ibom people to continue to support to the federal government to deliver its electioneering promises.Mr Nwachukwu Nwachukwu, a Deputy Director in the Ecological Fund Office, said that the project would help to arrest the continuous erosion and flood in the communities.Represented by Dr Habiba Lawal, the Permanent Secretary in the office, Nwachukwu urged residents of the communities to protect the project.He also urged them to refrain from dumping waste in drainage and stop all forms of mining near the project.In his remarks, Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, thanked the president for the project.Enang said that apart from solving the ecological challenges affecting the area, the project had created jobs for youths of the area.Obong Aniefiok Samuel, the Chairman of Ndueotong LGA, noted that steep gully had almost cut off the council from neighbouring community in Uruan council.Samuel also noted that erosion almost sunk the famous EKASUS Secondary and Technical College before the federal government intervened.“The gully erosion made it impossible for the people of Ibiaku Uruan to access their community through this road,’’ he said.