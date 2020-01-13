Soldiers have been reportedly wounded as several rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based.Al Jazeera quoted officials and military sources on Sunday evening, adding that at least, four Iraqi airmen were wounded.According to the report, some shells hit the runway of the Balad airbase while another shell struck the gate.Colonel Mohammed Khalil, a police officer in the northern Iraqi province of Saladin, said, “Three Iraqi soldiers, who were on guard at the airbase gate, were injured as a result of the shelling.No group or individual has laid claim to the attack so far.The attack comes amid tensions between America and Iran over the last two weeks resulting mainly from the death of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian army General killed by the US government.Recall that Iran had earlier launched missile attacks on two Iraqi airbases hosting US troops.