The district head of Michika in Adamawa State, Mr Ngida Zakawa, has said that the Michika branch chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr Lawan Andimi, is still missing after he was last seen boarding an unidentified van on Thursday.The district head made this known to a delegation of Adamawa Government led by the Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, on Saturday, during a visit to sympathise with the people over Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents.Also, the Village Head of Kopa in Madagali Local Government, Lawan Luka, told the delegation that people have been digging trenches on a road regularly used by the terrorists but the insurgents always return to fill the trenches.The leaders called for more deployment of security and medical personnel to the areas to beef up security and enhance healthcare delivery.“We want the army to send troops to our village to work with our local vigilante to contain the terrorists, ” Luka said.Addressing the traditional rulers and stakeholders, Seth said the delegation was mandated by the state governor to visit the areas to assess situation and sympathise with the people over the incident.He assured them of government commitment to security of lives and properties.“The Governor would have led this delegation himself, but he is not around. He is outside the state for an official engagement that has to do with the interest of the state.“He said we should commend you for your resilience and support to security agencies and to urge you to continue to support our security personnel in their efforts to protect you,” Seth said.