Scores of Nigerien soldiers have been killed by a terrorist gang at a military base in Chinagodrar.The attack happened on 9 January near the border with Mali. Eighty nine soldiers were killed by the terror group, worse than another attack on a military outpost in December 2019, in which 71 soldiers were killed by the terror group.Military troops in Niger and Mali are fighting to suppress a jihadist insurgency, which has seen army outposts in both countries attacked by militants in recent months.In November, 13 French soldiers were killed in a crash involving two helicopters during an operation against jihadist fighters in Mali.President Muhammadu Buhari like he did last month on Sunday evening spoke to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou on the telephone to commiserate with him, the government and people of Niger Republic, over the attack.He expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.He condemned the heinous attack by the terrorists and assured his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria will continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.The President reaffirmed that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserve no peace and comfort, stressing that Nigeria stands in solidarity with her allies to ensure that justice is served.In Niger, three days of national morning has been declared, during which Niger’s flag will also be flown at half-staff throughout the country.President Mahamadou Issoufou has also sent his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families and wished those wounded in the attack a speedy recovery.