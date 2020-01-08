



A 4.9 magnitude earthquake, on Wednesday struck 30 miles from Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr.





The earthquake hit about six miles of Borazjan in Iran’s South-west.





A report by the United States, US, Geological Survey said the earthquake had a depth of six miles.





This is the second earthquake to hit Iran in the last two weeks.





Recall that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake had hit the same area near the power plant on December 26, 2019.





The quake was measured at about 30 miles from the power plant.





The last quake to hit Iran before that came in November in the north-west of the country.





The quake came on the same day Iran attacked US troops with ballistic missiles, following the killing of General Soleimani.





Also, a passenger plane carrying 180 people crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran.





The Ukrainian Boeing-737 with 180 people onboard crashed in Iran.





It went down near an airport in the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.





The aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed just after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, according to Fars state news agency.





Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, however, said it was not a coincidence that the plane crashed shortly after US troops were attacked.