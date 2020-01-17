Former Presidential Adviser, Tanko Yakasai, on Friday suggested how the Southeast can produce Nigeria’s next President.Yakasai explained that the Southeast can produce Nigeria’s president if the region partners with other regions, especially the North.The Northern elder made the disclosure while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.He said: “There is a good opportunity for Igbos to produce the president of Nigeria in the near future or later.“The political arrangement in the country is such that you need correlation with some parts of the North and South.“The Igbo can make a move of getting partners from other parts of the country, in particular the North.“It is not just to complain; meaningful efforts should be made to reach out to get partners so that eventually they will realise their aspirations; and I think they can.”This is coming at a time when the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo had insisted that it was the turn of the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s next president.Ohanaeze’s Deputy spokesperson, Chuks Ibegbu had insisted that those agitating for Biafra like the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, can’t stop the push for Igbo presidency in 2023