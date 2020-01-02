/ / 2023 Presidency: Coalition of Arewa youths shuns North, backs South South





A coalition of northern youths has backed the South South region to produce the country’s next President after Muhammadu Buhari.





The coalition said it is unfair and wicked for the North to succeed President Buhari.





The coalition, under the umbrella of Arewa Youths Assembly, said the search has started for a South-South candidate between the age bracket of 40-50 years for the position.





The decision of the coalition was made public at a press conference yesterday by its leader, Mohammed Salihu Danlam.

Danlam added, “The north has occupied leadership position of the country since independence, more than any other region; it is time for South-South youths to produce the president in 2023.





“Whosoever wants to emerge must have a global inter-disciplinary perspective, must engage in long term empirical planning, have a strong communication skills, must be able to prioritise social justice and well-being over financial growth.





“Nigerian is a nation standing half in the light of progress and promise and half in darkness of injustice. We lived in a period of grave uncertainty.





“As things now stand, we have no idea where the nation would be heading to if the North retains power in 2023.





“The greatest challenge facing Nigeria today is that of leadership Nigeria needs a leader that the people can identify with and can inspire them to greater height.





“We are calling for power shift to the calm surface of the burning hydrocarbon, the land of the South-South. With this timely intervention ahead of 2023, we are championing the course of youths within the age bracket of 40 to 50 years to lead Nigeria to the promise land.





“A vibrant youth who is detribalized,with vision to foresee the needs of the people and must be compassionate enough to match these needs with actions.





“We are with our brothers from South-South to produce a youthful leader with depth and substance. The- not- too -young -bill signed by the president gave birth for building the next generation of leaders.





“As 2023 hits the airwaves, the political gladiators should be aware that the stories that occupy a significant portion in the history of our dear nation today is the search for a credible leader to lead Nigeria from South-South in 2023 because the nation’s future is in the hands of its youth.





“Nigeria must get it right by producing a youthful president from South-South who represents tolerance, inclusiveness, love and compassion for all Nigeria – a president who combines courage, patriotism, tact, diplomacy and intellect for navigating the murky waters of politics in Nigeria.





“Yakubu Gowon became Head of State at 32 years; Muritala Mohammaed, 37 years; Olusegun Obasanjo, 38 years; French President, Emmanuel Macron,39 years; Kim Jong-un of North Korea, 35years; and two years ago in Kenya, a 23-year-old undergraduate Mohammed M. Black won and became the youngest member of parliament in Kenya.”