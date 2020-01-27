Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place in the early hours of Monday (Nigerian time) in Los Angeles.Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the "big four" prizes.Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes -- best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"Billie EilishLil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"Tyler, The Creator, "Igor"Cage The Elephant, "Social Cues"Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"Tanya Tucker, "While I'm Livin'"Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"Angelique Kidjo, "Celia"