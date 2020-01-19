Rabi Shamsudden, a 19-year-old wife, has reportedly stabbed Shamsuddeen Salisu, her husband, to death in Katsina state.According to NAN, the incident occurred at Malumfashi local government area of the state.Speaking with reporters, Gambo Isah, spokesman of the police in the state, said Rabi reportedly stabbed her husband at 4am in Danjanku-Tasha village.“The shout for help by Salisu attracted neighbours. When the people went to offer assistance, they discovered that the door to the compound was locked,” Isah said.“Some of the people jumped into the compound and found the victim in the pool of his blood; crawling out from his room with a wound in his stomach.“The neighbours also told the police that the wife (Rabi) was (allegedly) seen holding a knife with blood stains.”The spokesman said Salisu was taken to Malumfashi General Hospital, where the doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.Isah said the suspect is in their custody and would be prosecuted after investigation.The development is coming hours after Maryam Sanda, a woman accused of killing her husband, was sentenced to death.