



Zamfara state government has banned the sale of cows and cattle without receipts to justify that it is not stolen livestock.





Addressing newsmen in Gusau, the commissioner of security and home affairs, Abubakar Daura said the rate at which stolen cows and cattle were being sold in Zamfara markets has become unbearable and worrisome.





Daura explained that the state government has decided that the sale of cows and cattle would be carried out under its watchful eyes, stressing that security operatives in the state has been instructed to carry out the assignment.





The commissioner noted that five trailers loaded with cows and cattle were arrested in Kaduna and Lagos state as they were suspected of being stolen from Zamfara state.





“We have been receiving series of reports bordering on stolen cows and cattle and the state government has recovered 500 stolen cows through the committee constituted by the state government on security issues,” he lamented.





“The state government would no longer tolerate the sale of cows and cattle with out any receipt in any market of the state”





Speaking further the commissioner said the state government has enacted a law which stipulates that no vehicle would move out of the state or inside the state after 6pm to 6 am.





He assured that security operatives have been instructed to verify the receipt of cows and cattle being conveyed, pointing out that before any seller these animals to anybody both the buyer and seller must take pictures together.





“We introduced this so that it would be very easy to detect the sellers of stolen cows and cattle and the buyers of the stolen cows so they can be arrested as the are partners in crime,” he said.