



As part of efforts to ensure the security of lives and properties in this festive season, the military authorities in Ogun State, Tuesday launched ‘Operation Crocodile Smile.’





Speaking to newsmen on the formation of the anti-crime unit, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Olu Irefin, said “Operation Crocodile Smile is an exercise designed by the military and other units of the armed forces to checkmate the activities of criminals in this festive period.”





Speaking at Alamala military barracks in Abeokuta while flagging off the rehabilitation of the road linking the barracks with the civilian population, Irefin said the exercise was not meant to molest anyone but to ensure that the citizenry enjoyed the yuletide without let or hindrance.





He said members of the police and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps were co-opted, more so as the exercise was targeted at forming defence for the civilian population.

He said the military decided to tar the road to its barracks in Abeokuta as a way of encouraging the government to muster the needed support in ensuring the completion of the dilapidated road.





Irefin commended Governor Dapo Abiodun, describing him as a listening governor, who has demonstrated willingness to put bad roads in Ogun State back to shape.