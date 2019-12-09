

It appears Toke Makinwa isn't going to allow comedian and actor, Yomi Black to get away with the comments he made about her as she calls him an ungrateful fool.





The media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 9, 2019, where she took the comedian to the cleaners. According to her, she had receipts of the times he had begged her for not one but several favours.





"Excuse me while I drop my crown for 5 minutes. Inside life...... this life is a pot of beans. Now, this is a public service announcement, if I have ever supported you with my time, platform, money, and more pls don’t ever come for me. You look stupid when you try. Some of you will be all up in the DM looking for favors yet want to sound Intelligent in these SM streets. Should we really tell Nigerians how you went from licking my ass to dragging me online? This world we live in is strange, I have messages from you like this one, I would usually look away cos you are not the first but Yomi, you ungrateful fool.





"I have worked with you on projects with only a promise of “i”ll pay you back when we find sponsors”, which you never did, and I let it go, I have stuck my neck out for you when stylists, designers, and the likes wanted your head on a platter cos you made them work without pay when all you had was a dream, I was willing to support you with my platform, I have fed cast and crew on your shameless sham of a set and you have the nerve to come for me???? I have receipts of how much of a loser you are but I’ll leave this one here," she wrote.

It didn't end there as Toke who said she was ready to drop her crown and get dirty on social media, said Yomi Black is only pissed because he couldn't get freebies from her.





"You asked for free TM bags for a product placement on your production which I turned down cos I’m sorry your platform does nothing for me, and I am running a business, I asked you to pay for it and you got mad, you’ve always taken but never given to anyone, who have you helped??? Who have you supported? it’s always been the other way round, you couldn’t get a freebie and now I am your enemy? Tell me, if I’m everything you say I am, why do you want to associate yourself with me? I was such an inspiration to you in private huh???? See my people hustle oooo so you don’t go from “you’re such an inspiration” to this #MCM #yourmcmisreaching," she concluded.









"You see why people love someone like Cardi B? She owns her shit, just like the Kardashians. You get what you expect. She hasn't denied being a stripper or enjoying showing her body. She doesn't go around forming motivational speaker and quoting Bible passages on social media like some Saint. Dear Toke, I dare you to openly show how you can afford your lifestyle





And don't come with shit like you're an actress or OAP because we all know how much both earn. Also, don't spew shit about endorsement deals because we are in marketing communications and know how much these deals are worth. This has got to be the most hypocritical post of 2019," he wrote.





Toke's latest comments are coming barely 24 hours after Yomi Black had dragged her on Instagram over the comments she made about Cardi B during her visit to Nigeria.The comedian and actor took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 8, 2019, where he called out Toke Makinwa. According to him, Cardi B has never denied being a former stripper but he dared Toke to reveal the source of her unexplainable wealth.So Toke Makinwa had taken to her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 8, 2019, to react to Cardi B's visit to Nigeria and how she has been received.