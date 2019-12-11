 ‘You’re correct, Major Femi Adesina’ — Twitter users mock Buhari’s aide over jibe at Punch | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ‘You’re correct, Major Femi Adesina’ — Twitter users mock Buhari’s aide over jibe at Punch

3:07 PM 0
A+ A-

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the comment of Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, on Punch newspaper’s adoption of “major general” title for President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an editorial entitled ‘Buhari’s lawlessness: Our stand’, on Wednesday, the newspaper said it will also refer to the Buhari administration as a regime until it purges itself of ”contempt for the rule of law”.

But responding to the editorial, Adesina said Buhari earned the title of major general, and that the newspaper was not out of order.

“If you decide to call him Major General, he wasn’t dashed the rank, he earned it. So, you are not completely out of order. The fact that you can do so is even another testimony to press freedom in Nigeria,” he tweeted.
Reacting to the tweet, some Nigerians accused Adesina of deliberately avoiding the focus of the editorial in order to do his job of protecting Buhari’s image at the expense of the country.

Wale Bernard, a Twitter user, sarcastically tweeted that Adesina is correct to defend the president since the media aide is now a ”major” in the government.

“You are very correct, Major Femi Adesina,” he tweeted.

Don Obinna, a commenter, said the appointment of Adesina, a former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, as a presidential media aide revealed his true colours.

“Thank God for your appointment, we would have stupidly been referring to you as a journalist of repute. It’s a shame that a former MD of a national newspaper has no balls to advise the president properly or resign to save his face. I wonder what you will tell us after 2023,” the tweet read. 















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top