



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared that the reign of Bola Tinubu as Yoruba leader was over.





Kanu made the remark while insisting that Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement has taken over as Yoruba leader.





The IPOB leader spoke during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra yesterday.





Describing Sowore as the “new face of Yoruba liberation”, Kanu stressed that the activist would be made the next face of Yoruba land anytime he steps out of prison.





Kanu said: “Let me tell Tinubu this, your reign as the leader of the Yoruba people is finished, Sowore is the new face of Yoruba liberation.





“Sowore is the new Yoruba leader. Any day Sowore steps out of prison, he would be the next face of Yoruba land.





“Sowore will come out and he would lead his people to freedom. Sowore should go and fight for Oduduwa, Nigeria is useless.”