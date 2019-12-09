



Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has berated the Department of State Services, DSS, for re-arresting Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.





Sagay maintained that DSS owed Nigerians an explanation for invading the premises of an Abuja Federal High Court to re-arrest Sowore.





But, DSS had denied invading the court to re-arrest Sowore.





The spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya, had claimed that the activist’s supporters were only acting an “orchestrated drama” inside the court.

Afunanya had insisted that none of its officers was involved in the incidents recorded in the courtroom.





However, The Nation quoted Sagay on Sunday as saying Sowore’s re-arrest looks bad, adding that no one should blame the Presidency.





Sagay said: “I agree that the DSS (operatives) have their job. They don’t need the approval of the Presidency to do their job. So, no one should blame the Presidency for anything the DSS does.





“However, the re-arrest of Sowore looks bad on the surface in the sense that the man was released a day earlier, and he was in court the next day to answer the charges and he is arrested.





“I feel that Nigerians are entitled to an explanation. It’s not something you can do and keep quiet. It’s not alright. There is something wrong in that. They could have a good reason, but they should tell us what that reason is.





“They cannot be quiet about it and if they are justified, I will be the first to say yes. But they cannot do it and keep quiet and expect everybody to accept it.





“The question I have is: the offence they are re-arresting him for, did he commit it after he was released? That is very critical.





“If it is something he had said before, then I don’t see any justification for his re-arrest, because he has been given bail.





“But if it is something fresh – maybe he said something after he was released that constitutes a security risk or is a danger to the country – then they should make it clear so that we are not confused.”