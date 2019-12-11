



The presidency has issued yet another response to PUNCH over its protest against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.





After the newspaper announced that it had taken the decision to henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the action is a proof of press freedom in the country.





However, hours after Adesina responded to PUNCH, Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, issued another statement where he accused the newspaper of bias.





Shehu ignored the allegations Aisha Buhari, the first lady, levelled against him.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buhari’s wife had accused Shehu of disrespecting her family, saying he ought to resign.





She had alleged that Shehu had been taking instructions from Mamman Daura, the president’s nephew, alleging that there had been times the presidential spokesman carried out actions that Buhari is unaware of.





But Shehu did not make reference to the issue which trended on social media, focusing only on PUNCH which he said had hatred for Buhari.





He wondered why the newspaper did not call former President Olusegun Obasanjo a general when he led the country between 1999 and 2007.





Buhari and Obasanjo are the only men who have ruled Nigeria as military heads of state and civilian presidents.





“The reported new editorial policy of the Punch Newspapers to address President Muhammadu Buhari as Major General in his official title and refer to his government as a regime instead of administration, comes to us as totally curious and utterly incredible,” Shehu said.





“The paper claimed that it is changing President Buhari’s official title to General because of his government’s alleged disregard for the rule of law.





“Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), for that is his title, and he was indeed a Major General, but today retired from that position and now twice democratically elected president of Nigeria – is not the choice of Punch Newspaper’s editors and owners, that is clear.





“He is, however, the two-time electoral choice of the voters of Nigeria, those very people who Punch Newspapers described this morning as “lethargic”: a disdaining epithet apportioned to decent, hard-working, everyday Nigerians for not agreeing with, and for not having voted in line with their publication’s editorial and political opinions.





“Punch’s editorial today is, however, entirely in line with holding and exercising the right of free speech and freedom of the press, as my friend and colleague, Femi Adesina said earlier today.





“Femi, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity said the fact the Punch can insult the President in a front page editorial and they go home to sleep, peacefully, is the best testimony to the prevalence of the freedom of the press and of expression in the country.





‘NIGERIANS ARE FREE UNDER BUHARI’





“In countries around the world where this right does not exist, newspapers do not publish articles such as the one Punch did today; nor do they get to express political opinions contrary to that of government. The exact freedoms Punch claims are missing are self-evident here – in print, on the internet – for all Nigerians and the whole world to see.





“There is nothing wrong with expressing contrary opinions to this government – nor being in opposition to the president: this is the right of very Nigerian.





“However, calling for the armed overthrow of the democratically elected administration is a different matter entirely: this Punch has in no way done – but others who they seek to defend, have. There is the difference. Punch: oppose the government as much as you want to.”





He said while the newspaper is entitled to its opinion, it has no power to “throw insults at the good voters of Nigeria for not agreeing to your choice at the last election”.





“It is not within the power or rights of a newspaper to unilaterally and whimsically change the formal official title or the designation of the country’s President as it pleases,” Shehu said.





WHY LEAVE OUT OBJ, IBB





“It is unprecedented and absurd in our recent political history. The Punch never changed President Olusegun Obasanjo’s title from the President to General Obasanjo, despite the latter’s refusal to comply with Supreme Court judgment, ordering him to release N30 billion of Lagos State local councils funds.





“When General Ibrahim Babangida who wasn’t democratically elected assumed the title of President, why didn’t the Punch challenge him or address him by any title it so desired?





“In fact, IBB closed media houses for several months and years, including Punch. But the paper didn’t stop addressing him as President, despite the fact that he wasn’t elected. It is obvious that the Punch newspapers are playing partisan opposition politics which has nothing to do with journalism.





“The Constitution of Nigeria recognises the President as the formal official title of the occupant of that office. Can the Punch newspapers, in their hubris address the President as Prime Minister as it pleases?





“Is it within the paper’s responsibility or power to change the official title of the man who occupies the office of the President? Does that mean any newspaper is free to address the Comptroller General of Customs a Colonel rather than his official title?





“The Punch newspaper should separate journalism from partisan politics. What it is embarking upon is purely political and it is designed to play to the gallery and cause confusion.





“Punch Newspaper’s double standards in cuddling some of our past dictators and their open contempt for President Buhari clearly show that the paper has sinister motives for its current curious editorial judgment. Its personal hatred for and animus towards President Buhari should not be allowed to becloud its good judgment.”



