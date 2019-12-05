The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as an association of “discredited rumour bearers.”
He made the remark while mocking PDP over the defeat they suffered during the just concluded governorship and senatorial elections in the state.
Bello, who spoke through his Director-General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo said PDP’s defeat in the governorship, senatorial and house of reps elections have further nailed the coffin of the party.
Addressing journalists in Abuja, Fanwo said: “After the heavy pounding of PDP in February and March, they thought they had a hope in November.
“Their recent failures in the Governorship, Senatorial and Reps election has ensured that PDP is finally buried in Kogi State.
“They have now turned to an Association of Discredited Rumor Bearers. By 2024, they won’t have any structure again in Kogi State.
“The administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello will continue to serve the interests of the people. The people spoke in February and March and now in November.
“The naysayers on social media have been put to shame as they have no knowledge of the reality on the ground in the State”.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.