



Popular Nigerian Singer, Wizkid has reacted to the viral video of Davido allegedly advertising a program for Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.





Davido in the viral video posted by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo on his official Instagram page was seen with a young girl advertising the program.





However, Davido denied having knowledge of the video, explaining that he just made a video for a fan for personal use and had no idea it was going to be used for an advert.





He threatened to take the case further if COZA and those involved do not take down the video, adding that he has nothing to do with the church.





But some Nigerians on social media queried the authenticity of Davido’s response, adding that there was no way the video was used without his consent.





Wizkid, reacting in what appeared like a ‘shade’ said he will not endorse any pastor or church.





On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill you fake pastors!