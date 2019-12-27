/ / / Wizkid reacts to alleged police shooting, killing of fan at ‘Staboyfest’





Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has reacted to the report of police sergeant shooting a fan dead in Lagos.





Reports and videos on Friday morning emerged on social media of a boy allegedly shot by operatives of Nigerian police after ‘Starboyfest’ which held at Eko Atlantic center.





The police Identified as Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi was said to have shot and killed Mr Ramon Babatunde Ramon who was coming from Wizkid’s show





The incident happened on 27/12/2019 at about 0420 around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island, Lagos.





It was learnt that the incident happened during a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol in the area and the victim who was returning from an event.





Wizkid, reacting to the news condemned the alleged act of the Nigeria police.





The ‘Joro’ crooner expressed sadness over the incident even as he vowed to seek justice.





On his Twitter page, Wizkid wrote: Nigeria police! Protect us! Not kill us! I’m so so sorry guys. I’m so broken right now.





“I wouldn’t stop until we get justice.”