/ / With humanity, Nigerians don’t need Bible or Qur’an -Gov. Ayade





Ben Ayade, governor of Cross Rivers state, says Nigerians don’t need the Bible or Qur’an if they imbibe the virtue of humanity as a religion in itself.





Ayade added that humanity was the greatest religion on earth because it preaches love, kindness and unity.





The governor spoke at the kick-off of the grand finale of the 2019 Calabar Carnival which was themed ‘Humanity’.





With reference to Nigerians and the rest of the world, Ayade explained that man needs to change the way it relate with each other to make room for a better society.





According to him, the human society has become “more animalistic,” and needs to embrace humanity because it preaches love, kindness, and unity in a manner that dispels social vices.





“As we leave here today, if we don’t learn anything, let us learn that humanity is the greatest religion. With humanity, you don’t need your Bible or Qur’an because, with it, you will show love to your fellow men that need it,” he said.





“I speak with a lot of agony, melancholy, frustration, and pain. Whether you are rich, poor, tall, short, black or white; humanity does not know the difference because it breaks all barriers.





“God created man to be equal and peaceful. But, in the course of existence, man has become animalistic.”





In October, Ayade had made the headlines after a federal high court in Calabar denied the bail application of Agba Jalingo, a journalist who criticized his administration as governor of Cross River.





After 34 days in detention, Jalingo, who doubles as the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, had been arraigned on four count charges of treasonable felony, terrorism and attempt to topple the government.