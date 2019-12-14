



National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as the party’s foremost pillar.





Speaking during a birthday visit by the National Working Committee of the PDP to the Rivers State Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, Prince Uche Secondus said that Governor Wike had over the years provided a platform for the party to survive.





He said: “With profound humility and recognition for all your works and support that you have given the party, and being the foremost pillar of our party, on their behalf, we present this token as a symbol of love .





“Because God is with you, you have nothing to fear. We want to affirm that of a truth, God is with you. God has chosen you as a leader and by the special Grace of God, you will continue to lead.

“We pray that God will give you uncommon supernatural wisdom and on daily basis, God will protect you and your family.”





He said that Governor Wike’s support for the party cut across all the geo-political zones of the country.





“You have helped Nigerians, not only Rivers people. You are reaching out to the north and the south. You are planting and our prayer is that one day, you will reap the good fruits.





Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said he agreed with the PDP National Working Committee that Wike is a pillar of the party.





“I am very privileged to be part of this, because what is happening now could only be ordained by God.





“I thank the PDP for declaring that Governor Wike is a pillar of the party. I want to confirm that he is truly a pillar of the party.” He said.





According to him, Governor Wike is a committed party man who works to expand the influence of PDP.





“My brother Governor is a man of many parts. Many people may not understand him, but I thank God that I know his heart”, he said.





National Organising Secretary of PDP, Austin Akobundu, also commended Governor Wike as being special to the PDP.





He prayed God to grant him his heart desires.