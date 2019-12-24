



The Nigerian military has revealed why Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu and some aid workers abducted by Boko Haram have not been rescued.





Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed that those abducted by Boko Haram in the Northeast have not been rescued because troops are cautious not to put their lives in danger.





Nwachukwu made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Abuja during the Defence Headquarters Coordinated Joint Operations.





The acting director also stated that Boko Haram terrorists only used the abductions to raise funds to support their illicit activities.





Nwachukwu, however, assured that troops would not relent until they rescue all those held captive.





According to Nwachukwu: “Troops of operation Lafiya Dole troops have been treading cautiously because these people are all in the hands of the terrorists and any reckless move may result in their annihilation by the terrorists just to ward off the troops.





“It is a very complex and risky operation but the troops are working day and night to ensure that they are rescued”.





Sharibu was among the over 100 students kidnapped by the terrorists at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Dapchi,Yobe State, on February 19 2018.





The terrorist sect, however, refused to release Sharibu after setting others free due to her refusal to denounce her Christian faith.