Curtis Jackson, US rapper known professionally as 50 Cent, has accused Oprah Winfrey, television producer, of targeting only black men in her documentaries on sexual assault.





The rapper said this on the back of a new documentary involving Russell Simmons, American entrepreneur, currently being worked on by the television host.





On Friday, the talented actor and songwriter took to Twitter to call out Winfrey for “shielding white men” in her previous documentaries.





He further questioned her intentions with the present documentary she is working on.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a picture of Russell and Oprah.









“Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts. These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent,” he added.



