Curtis Jackson, US rapper known professionally as 50 Cent, has accused Oprah Winfrey, television producer, of targeting only black men in her documentaries on sexual assault.
The rapper said this on the back of a new documentary involving Russell Simmons, American entrepreneur, currently being worked on by the television host.
On Friday, the talented actor and songwriter took to Twitter to call out Winfrey for “shielding white men” in her previous documentaries.
He further questioned her intentions with the present documentary she is working on.
“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a picture of Russell and Oprah.
The rapper also wrote in reference to Gale King’s interview with R Kelly and ‘Leaving Neverland,’ a documentary that accused Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse.
“Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts. These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent,” he added.
He subsequently shared a post with an image that featured photos of celebrity men who have been accused of sexual misconduct.
The image showed Epstein, Weinsten, Kevin Spacey, and Donald Trump with the word “walk” written across their bodies; photos of Bill Cosby and Kelly were included in the post with the word “jail.”
50 Cent and Winfrey have been enmeshed in a long-standing feud over the latter’s alleged criticism of his lyrics.
