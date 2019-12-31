/ / Why I won’t demolish buildings for road expansion –Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said the state government will not destroy any buildings as it embarks on road expansion in the state.Abiodun said this on Monday while examining Ikola-Navy-Osi-AIT road in the Ado-Odo/Otta Local Government Area of the state.The governor said the state government had decided to highlight the completion of the road connecting the area with Lagos.On the construction of walkways on the road, Abiodun said it would need the demolition of more structures, saying his administration was not ready to do so.He added, “We are here to inspect construction work which is at the final stage. Members of the community are saying they would have preferred to have walkways.“Unfortunately, we had to jettison it despite its inclusion in the original design, because we do not want to demolish anybody’s building and cause them pain.“We shall be inaugurating the road which is about seven metres wide with drainage.”A former representative of Ogun West at the Senate, Senator Akin Odunsi, and the Onikotun of Ottun-Otta, Oba Abdulhakeem Odunaro, applauded the governor for adopting a process where roads would be constructed without the demolition of buildings.