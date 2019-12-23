



Alhaji Sambo Marafa, Senator Kabiru Marafa’s younger brother, has given reasons for his resignation as the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.





According to him, the insinuation that there is a rift between him and the governor is far from the truth.





This was contained in a statement he signed and made available to reporters on Sunday.





He said he resigned to enable him to concentrate on his private business and also pave the way for other persons from the teeming supporters of the governor to be considered for appointment.





Sambo said the cordial relationship between his elder brother and the governor spanning decades, was intact and flourishing for the benefit of the state.





He said, “Governor Bello has been a senior brother to me because he is a very close friend of my elder brother.





“The struggle we made that saw us to Supreme Court was not done to put PDP in government. It was done to defend our collective rights and that of our people.





“My gratitude, therefore, goes to Allah (SWT), then to Governor Bello for finding me suitable to be appointed as his Special Adviser out of over four million people in Zamfara State.





“Looking back at the journey from our party congresses to rancorous party primaries and the long journey through the state high court, Appeal Court and finally the Supreme Court and the massive support my brother got from the length and breadth of our state and even beyond, I reasoned, it would amount to extreme selfishness to put myself first before so many prominent members of my brothers political camp, especially those that were either imprisoned, sacked, or wickedly sidelined/redeployed, all because of the struggle to emancipate our state.





“I resigned to make room for some of them to be considered.





“When I informed the governor, he reasoned with me and he thus happily accepted my resignation, wished me well in my business and promised to look for a suitable replacement from one of our deserving members.





“Like my brother, I will always pray and work for the success of Matawalle’s administration because his success is ours. I’m ready to make any sacrifice for our beloved state.”