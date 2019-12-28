/ / Why I haven’t been appearing in movies- Adediwura Blarkgold

Adediwura Adesegha aka Adediwura Blarkgold is a popular Nollywood actress known for her exceptional delivery in movies.The busty role interpreter has revealed that she hasn’t been appearing in movies as a result of her mother’s failing health.According to her: “Acting requires total concentration. I rarely go to locations like I used to because of my aged mother who has been in and out of hospital. Though she has a nanny but I still need to be around her. I had to move to her house for proper monitoring and care and that has affected my career. I don’t mind as my mum is very dear to me. I can let go anything to be with her. That is the reason for my limited appearances in movies”, she told The Sun.Asked about the challenges bedevilling Nollywood, she said: ”We really need to curb piracy which is the main problem affecting our jobs. Storyline, plot structure, prosper research, cast and crew, equipment and location need to be professionally coordinated in order to make a good production because the competition is high now. A good production has to be handled by professionals in order to get a job well done. We really need to stop banking on low-budget movies. We need to spread our tentacles and travel, research our stories before pushing them into the market. That is why I appreciate Kunle Afolayan. He is doing a great job. Our production shouldn’t be biased. If I can’t act a role, don’t give me because I am your friend or because you will pay less. Get appropriate cast and crew”.