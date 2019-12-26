



The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has described Christmas celebration as idolatry.





Olukoya said the church does not celebrate Christmas because it is unbiblical.





The pastor argued that no book in the Bible recorded the word ‘ Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on Dec. 25.





The General Overseer spoke during the Wednesday Manner Water Service, a programme that was organised to shift the attention of members from the 2019 Christmas celebration.

“If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas,” he said at the church headquarters in Lagos.





“The Bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ.





“This cold period could be around April or May.





“December 25 is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun.





“The birth of Christ was subsequently co-opted into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed ‘Christmas’.”





The General Overseer cautioned the modern Christians against promoting such an unbiblical celebration.





He further made it clear that his church has decided to henceforth engage members in various spiritual activities during such periods.