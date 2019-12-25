The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami has hailed the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to considerably reduce the cost of electronic cash transactions as well as Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and card maintenance fees.In a statement signed by Uwa Suleiman (Mrs), Spokesperson to the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Pantami said the directive from the financial sector regulator will in no small measure contribute to the actualization of a digital economy.The statement quoted the Minister as saying lower service charges will encourage a higher patronage of electronic services, especially in the banking and financial services sector.Pantami encouraged all decision making institutions in the country to key into the digital economy policy of President Muhammadu Buhari, while also encouraging them to enact policies that will give support to digital Nigeria.