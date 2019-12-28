/ / What I will do to avoid heartbreak in 2020- Juliet Ibrahim

Beautiful actress, Juliet Ibrahim has revealed what she would do in 2020 to avoid being heartbroken in 2020.Recall that the movie star had vowed she won’t be offering any service for free in 2020, in a bid to boost her finances as a showbusiness mogul.Ahead of the new year, the 33-year-old actress said she’s now emotionally ready to be in a new relationship.Earlier today, she stated what she would do to avoid being heartbroken in 2020.According to her:” As I’m ready to give dating another chance in 2020 … once we start talking about getting serious, I’ll upload the person’s picture with the caption “ WHO GET AM? ”I will leave it up for at least 48 hours just to be sure I’m allowing the right person into my life.Experience na best teacher ooo!!! I won’t be played anymore ladies please feel free to claim your boo if he’s posted up on my page! And please Claim him with receipts.I stand for women supporting each other and the bond of sisterhood. 2020 don’t let these playas play us”Ibrahim had recently talked about her divorce with Kwadwo Safo, her ex-husband, who doubles as a son to Kojo Safo Kantanka, a renowned pastor.She said she had first met him in a strip club, yet, his family didn’t seem to approve of her own moral values when it came to relationships.“I was 24 years old when we decided to be together. And I’m the kind of person who works with what I have. So, if he had put all these into consideration and broke down what he expected from me, I would know how to handle things,” she had argued.“But we didn’t have this kind of conversation. The only thing we talked about was when I had kissing scenes in some movies. So, I started controlling those. He and I spoke about it (the relationship) and we believed that we better off stay apart.”