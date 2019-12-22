Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that financial prudence has helped his administration to run smoothly despite the piling economic challenges in the land.While speaking at the Governor’s quarterly media chat on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, on Saturday, Makinde hinted that he decided to reduce the 60 bank accounts owned by the state to only one.The governor said, “We decided to prioritise the needs of the people. Oyo State had over 60 bank accounts, I asked the Accountant General to consolidate into one account.“The IGR has gone up a bit, because we have blocked the loopholes but we will do more.“Oyo State government didn’t spend one kobo on the Christmas decorations. It was funded by the usual ‘Christmas gift’ to the governor.”The governor, who said he decided to cut cost of governance in consideration of the economic reality, added that he drives his personal car and did not approve the purchase of new cars for officials of the state.On the implementation of the new minimum wage, he said, “We have cut out a lot of wastage to enable us to fund everything which we have been paying for. On minimum wage, we set up a committee that will engage with labour.