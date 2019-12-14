Former record label of Kizz Daniel, G-Worldwide Entertainment (GWW), has said that it will stop the concert of the artiste slated for December 26 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.They disclosed this in Lagos on Friday through their lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN).Addressing journalists, Agbakoba vowed they were going to pursue the case instituted against Kizz Daniel. He said the move was to restore “faith” in contractual agreements in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.“We represent one of the largest labels and we are very unhappy that one of our artistes, Kiss Daniel, has run away,” Agbakoba said.According to him, Kizz Daniel whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, breached ‘a mandatory buy-out clause’ and infringed on the intellectual property rights of GWW.Agbakoba said the ‘Woju’ crooner signed a seven year contract with G-Worldwide Entertainment on April 15, 2014. However, in November 2017, the artiste left the label and founded his own lable, Fly Boy Inc. In May 2018, he changed his name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel.The move prompted G-Worldwide to drag Kizz Daniel to court, asking for N500m as damages.“We, as legal advisers to some of the people in the business (entertainment), we are going to play a strong and active role to promote the industry,” Agabkoba said.“What we’re trying to do with this press conference is to call attention to the fact that this nonsense that our artistes or labels, can do what they like, will have to stop. And Kizz Daniel represents the living example of how the rules of the industry are not being followed.”Agbakoba added that they were going to file a case to stop Kizz Daniel’s show, ‘Kizz Daniel Live In Concert’, slated for Boxing Day at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.“We’re going to apply for an injunction to stop the show because he is tied to us. And the matter is in court and the court has to decide.”Agbakoba also warned third-parties to stay away from Kizz Daniel, citing that he is still legally bound to the contract he signed with GWW.“It would not be in their interest to touch him until the court resolves the case,” he said.“We are warning all third party people to stay away and let the court give its judgement, one way or the other.”Agbakoba however, noted that his client is ready for out-of-court settlement.