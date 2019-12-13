



Zainab Bulkachuwa, president of the court of appeal, says the court successfully handled a total of 805 cases which emanated from the 2019 general election.





While speaking at the 2019 annual conference of the appeal court justices which held in Abuja, Bulkachuwa said the 805 appeals were petitions filed by aggrieved candidates against the results declared in the elections.





She praised judges who handled the cases for their “hard work and resilience” during adjudications of the election cases.





“We received 805 petitions from across the country, this can be attributed to the confidence which the citizens have in the judiciary as the hope for the common man,” she said.

“No doubt this electioneering year was a hectic one because after the annual sittings, 805 appeals were filed across the 16 divisions and the court was up to the task. “ I say well done for our collective efforts in making Nigerian democracy stronger in spite of all odds.”





Bulkachuwa also added that “For the year ending, the court has disposed of 4,007 judgments and 7,911 motions.





“We will be commissioning the Ilorin and Yola divisions of the Court of Appeal while renovation work on Benin and Kaduna divisions are ongoing. “We intend to create four new divisions of the court with a view to reducing the workload on the justices and also bring justice closer to the people.”







