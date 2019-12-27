



Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has asked Muslims to be peaceful and must not to take up arms to fight any one or group over any issue, comment or happenings in Nigeria.





He, however, said he’s looking forward to a better Nigeria where Muslims are allowed to wear hijab anywhere without restriction.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar III made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 108th edition of Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) at IVC permanent site in Ogun State.





The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, also spoke at the event.

The Sultan, who spoke on Islamic law and the Nigerian constitution, said: “We must not take up arm over any issue or anybody.





“We must never try to fight, we must not enforce our rights on anything. But we as a leader, all of us as leaders, we will look at ways of getting our rights from the government.





“So never be provoked; don’t let any comment or any report from anywhere provoke you into taking up arms to fight.





“Why because that is what they want us to do to destabilise Nigeria. We will not destabilise Nigeria as Muslims. We will walk as Islamic orders us to do.





“And In-shaa Allah we will build a better Nigeria where Muslims are allowed to wear hijab anywhere and at any time.”





Abubakar emphasised the need for Muslims to remain calm over any issue concerning their faith.





“Like I said, Almighty Allah will protect His religion, He will protect the Qur’an, His book. We will do our own part by remaining peaceful, by always abiding by the laws of our land.





“We are always talking to our leaders, especially the political leaders, on what should be done and what ought not to be done,” the Sultan said.