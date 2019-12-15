Daddy Freeze, a Nigerian broadcaster, has reacted to the alleged plans by Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to expand his church.





We earlier reported how the 77-year-old clergyman praised Tony Rapu, a self-acclaimed social reformer, for suggesting the split of one of RCCG’s congregations to form four new parishes.





In a new development, Adeboye allegedly said he intends building an auditorium “as big as Ibadan,” the state capital of Oyo, before he dies.





It is believed that the clergyman made the statement while speaking on the third day of his ‘Holy Ghost Congress’ 2019, which held at the Redemption Campground, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“If anybody tells you Pastor Adeboye is dead, don’t believe them because God is going to build us the auditorium as big as Ibadan. Until that is done, I’m not going anywhere,” he was quoted to have said.





In a flurry of mixed reaction that trailed the assertion, Nigerians weighed in on the matter with Daddy Freeze arguing that the country needs factories and not more church buildings.





“Dear Pastor Adeboye, we need factories the size of Ibadan NOT churches, we have way too many churches already. With 10 churches on each street, we have so much religion, so much hunger, and underdevelopment yet so little love,” Freeze wrote on Instagram.

Taking to the comment box, other users accused Adeboye of wanting to “expand his business empire” from donations as other tackled Freeze for his critical stance on the matter while commending the clergyman.





“How many factories have you built? Are you not a man like Adeboye? Or you have just 1 ball, and Adeboye has 2? Your mates around the world are doing things better than talking rubbish. Yeye dey smell,” a Nigerian charged at Freeze.





“This one is talking about enlarging his business empire. And people will still donate funds for his selfish dream to come true though,” another criticized Adeboye.