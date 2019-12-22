Watford won in the Premier League for just the second time this season as the bottom-of-the-table side beat Manchester United 2-0 in a shock upset at Vicarage Road on Sunday.Watford went ahead in the 50th minute when United goalkeeper David de Gea somehow allowed a tame shot from Ismaila Sarr to go through his hands and in at the near post.And four minutes later Watford, who remain bottom, doubled their lead when Troy Deeney scored from the penalty spot after Sarr was brought down in the box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.