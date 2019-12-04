Diane Yashim, former housemate of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, has featured Iyanya Mbuk, Nigerian entertainer, in her debut movie titled ‘The Therapist’.





The movie, which also had Lynn Nardia Bentley, a Kenyan actress, centers on love.





The reality star took to her social media page on Wednesday to drop a trailer of the anticipated movie, stressing its focus on true love.





In one of the scenes, the duo can be seen sharing a passionate kiss.

“The best thing that could happen to you is falling in love. When that rare moment happens, hold it tight, cherish it and live in the moment. Love and let be,” she wrote on her Instagram page.a





The movie, produced by the reality TV star, was directed by Evans Edeha. She is yet to announce the movie’s release date.





Diane was evicted from this year’s BBNaija on September 30, after spending a total of 92 days in the house.





Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress and producer, had also given her an open invitation to join her on ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, her comedy series, during her visit to the BBNaija house.





With her debut movie, Diane joins other ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates who have taken to movie after the completion of the show.





Mike Edwards, runner-up of the 2019 edition of the show, was also spotted with Richard Mofe-Damijo, veteran actor better known as RMD, recently making his Nollywood debut as son to the award-winning film star in a yet-to-be-identified movie.