



The Presidency has condemned the decision of the United States, US, to include Nigeria in its “special watch list” of countries that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom”.





President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who faulted the decision, said nobody appointed US as policeman of the world.





Featuring on Channel Television, Adesina also urged the US government and other foreign nations to focus on its own issues and stop meddling in Nigerian affairs.





The Presidential spokesman stated that doing business does not mean disrespecting the soveriegnty of a nation.





He said: “The United States itself has a lot to chew solving its own problems not to talk of poke-nosing into another country.





“Nobody has appointed them the policeman of the world. Let them face their own issue.”





The Presidential spokesman also insisted that the US Secretary of States, Mike Pompeo does not have a clear understanding of what is going on in Nigeria.





Adesina maintained that there was no violation of religious freedom in Nigeria.





“It is a discredited narrative as the Minister of Information (Lai Mohammed) has said,” Adesina said.