Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday insisted that payment of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), examination fees is the sole responsibility of parents in the state.





Makinde made this declaration via a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Daud Shangodoyin.





Recall that Makinde shortly after he was sworn-in promised to make education free in the state.





Makinde as part of his efforts to reduce the burden of education funding on parents in the state, abolished payment of fees in all schools across the state.





But, Makinde in a statement on Tuesday, however, remarked that payment of WAEC fees is not part of his free education policy.





He posited that it was the responsibility of the parents to pay the WAEC fees for their children.





Ogundoyin who issued the statement on behalf of the Governor, explained that external examination is not covered in the State’s policy.





“The free education policy in Oyo State focuses on the provision of education free of all fees and levies, free learning and teaching materials, better environment for learning and improving the skills of Education Service providers.





“WAEC is an external examination. Internal examinations are free.





“It’s the responsibility of parents to pay for any external examination fees, while the government prepares the students for the exams, including provision of the materials needed.





“The free education policy under Chief Bola Ige in the 1980s did not include payment for WAEC examination fees.





“Our government will reward deserving and outstanding students in future,” he said.