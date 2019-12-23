A video of soldiers involved in the fight against insurgency engaging Boko Haram fighters in a gun duel is currently trending on social media.
The insurgents had reportedly attempted to invade Damaturu, capital of Yobe state, but the troops sent them back to their hideout after a battle that lasted hours.
It’s unclear when this happened but TheCable reports that a military source revealed that it happened on Sunday evening.
Below are two videos of the incident:
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.