A video of soldiers involved in the fight against insurgency engaging Boko Haram fighters in a gun duel is currently trending on social media.The insurgents had reportedly attempted to invade Damaturu, capital of Yobe state, but the troops sent them back to their hideout after a battle that lasted hours.It’s unclear when this happened but TheCable reports that a military source revealed that it happened on Sunday evening.Below are two videos of the incident: