/ / VIDEO: Wike presents SUVs to Rivers lawmakers — 24 hours after passing budget

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has presented members of the state assembly, with brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).





The governor handed out the gifts less than 24 hours after the lawmakers passed the state’s 2020 budget of N530.81bn.





While receiving the gifts at government house, Port Harcourt, the lawmakers commended the governor and promised to continue working closely with him.





Ikuinyi Ibani, the speaker, thanked Wike for giving priority to the welfare of lawmakers.

“The governor handed to us, keys of official cars that belong to members of the State Assembly. This is how it should be and we are very grateful to him for providing such leadership and ensuring that members’ welfare are always given priority. Members shall continue to give meaningful contribution in their service and their productivity will be higher,” he said.





Below is a video of the governor with the lawmakers after presentation of the gifts: