BBNaija 2019 disqualified housemate, Tacha Akide, is no stranger to being in the news for one reason or the other as her fans either take to praising her or her detractors take to calling her out.





Recently on the list of Tacha’s call outs is controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro. The blogger, who was in a mansion saga with China based Nigeria business man nicknamed Onye Eze, on her instastory called the reality ‘a clout chaser’ while adding that she wouldn’t trend if it hadn’t been for her participation on the reality show.



Fans wondered whether they had a disagreement after the show seeing as Blessing used to be one of her supporters However, After the video went viral, Tacha’s fans known as Titans took to sending insults and curses Blessing’s way.





Now, in a new post shared on Blessing’s Instagram page, she claimed that Tacha sent some men to come and kill her after her car was bashed by some men on the road.

In the video, Blessing could be heard saying: “These are the people that Symply Tacha sent to come and kill me. They actually just hit my car on the road.”





In her caption, the blogger wrote: “The criminals tacha sent to kill me in Enugu state . Taking them to the police soon. Vinny blog pls run, Tacha I hope u are ready”





See her post below:





She also called out a certain blogger, vinny's blog to come out and tell the police what she did to him/herRecall that the controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro, made the news sometime this year after she celebrated her 30th birthday and claimed the house of a China-based businessman, Onye Eze, is hers.Just two days after the blogger shared the news of her alleged new house, reports filtered on social media that a China-based man is the actual owner of the building and that Okoro only took photos of the house to share on social media