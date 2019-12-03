 VIDEO: Pastor shares “anointed bread” to church members during a service in Delta State | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Viral video: Delta state based pastor shares anointed bread to his church members

A clergyman in Delta state has gone viral after a video showing him handing over what he called ''anointed bread'' to members of his church, surfaced online.

The pastor, Bishop Godday Iboyi, told his members he was giving away the ''anointed bread'' to commemorate the fourth year anniversary of his divine escape from kidnappers’ den.

