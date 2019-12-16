A college lecturer and 10 other persons who were recently kidnapped by Boko Haram have called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to come to their rescue.





This is coming barely 24hours after the execution of four aid workers by Boko Haram.





The captives include Christians and Muslims who were abducted along the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway.





In a short video uploaded by Ahmed Salkida, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram leadership, one of the abductees, Bitrus Bwala, who identified himself as a principal lecturer at the College of Education Gashua, in Yobe State said they witnessed the recent killing of aid workers in Borno

The video also showed a veiled female whose face was blurred. It is not clear if the lady was Leah Sharibu who was abducted alongside some Dapchi schoolgirls.





Bwala called on CAN to intervene to save their lives, adding that they are not safe because all 11 of them are Christians.





“I was on my way to my station on the 27th of November 2019 when I was abducted by the Tilafa army (Boko Haram) I appeal to the federal government to come to our aid.





“We witnessed the recent killing of humanitarian aid workers. As you can see sitting behind me are fellow Christians who were abducted at different points and brought to this place’’.





“I, equally, appeal to the Christian Association of Nigeria to do whatever they could do within their reach to come and rescue us; because when we came here, we saw some workers here, especially workers of food organization but they were later executed.





“We, therefore, appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever it takes to come to our rescue.





“We equally appeal to our various governors to come to our aid and rescue us.





“The leadership of Christian organizations we appeal to you to liaise with the federal government and push for the rescue of all captives here.”





Buhari on Saturday condemned the execution of four aid workers by Boko Haram in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno.





The four men were amongst the six aid workers who were abducted on 26 July when their convoy came under attack near Damasak, in the Mobbar LGA.





They were working on a health project implemented by the INGO Action Against Hunger.





VIDEO:



