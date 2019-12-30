/ / VIDEO: Joint team of Customs and Army officers allegedly break into Yaba shops to confiscate 'okirika' clothes

A joint team of Customs and Army officers have been accused of allegedly breaking into shops at Popo Street in Yaba, Lagos to allegedly confiscate second-hand clothings popularly known as Okirika.





According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Sunday December 29 while most owners of the shops are away for the Christmas holiday.





Facebook user, Onyekachi Titus who shared the story wrote;





See wot is happing in my street right now at yaba Lagos popo street custom and army come to our street were dey are selling okirika dey break all d shop and parking store and parks d hole bell of okirika and move dem away dis morning been 29-12-2019